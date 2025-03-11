Net Worth Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,698,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 214,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

