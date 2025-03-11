Net Worth Advisory Group Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $148,070,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 279,795 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,382,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

ROP opened at $576.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.43.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.