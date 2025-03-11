Net Worth Advisory Group Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Net Worth Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,056,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,932,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $335.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.32. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $285.24 and a 1 year high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.