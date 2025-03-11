Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases 4,425 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in EQT were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

