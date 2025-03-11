Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 98 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Profile



Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

