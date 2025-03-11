NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership Price Performance
Shares of OTC:DKDRF remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.05.
NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership Company Profile
