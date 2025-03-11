Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) General Counsel Sells $25,800.00 in Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,005.40. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:KIND traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $654.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $65.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

