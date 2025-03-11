NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

