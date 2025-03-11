NextNav (NN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NN opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NextNav has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,152.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 815,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,493.30. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $61,042.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,087,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,914,188.08. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,908 shares of company stock valued at $141,851 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

