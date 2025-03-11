Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.18. 527,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,104,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Nextracker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 61.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 448.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

