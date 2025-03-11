Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 28.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,481,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 728% from the average session volume of 299,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Up 28.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

