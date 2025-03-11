North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $441.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.42.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
