North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $441.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

