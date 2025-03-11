North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,666.69 ($47.21) and traded as high as GBX 3,690 ($47.51). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,570 ($45.96), with a volume of 4,766 shares.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of £471.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,666.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,807.88.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than North Atlantic Smaller Cos
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.