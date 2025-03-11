North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,666.69 ($47.21) and traded as high as GBX 3,690 ($47.51). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,570 ($45.96), with a volume of 4,766 shares.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £471.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,666.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,807.88.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Cos alerts:

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.