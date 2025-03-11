NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NBY opened at $0.58 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

