NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NBY
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.