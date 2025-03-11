Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $156.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

NYSE:NUE traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,489. Nucor has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

