Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Robert Mactier Purchases 50,000 Shares

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Mactier acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.44 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$172,200.00 ($108,301.89).
Nuix Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.21 and a beta of 2.22.
About Nuix
