O Dell Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,155 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

