O Dell Group LLC Has $327,000 Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

