O Dell Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after buying an additional 2,984,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,804,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,656,000 after buying an additional 2,623,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,435,838 shares of company stock valued at $107,260,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 10.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

