O Dell Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

VWO stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

