OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,178 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

