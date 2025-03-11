OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New $36,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,200,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,604 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

