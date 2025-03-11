OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,699.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,863.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,982.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock worth $18,821,383 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

