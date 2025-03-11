Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 10.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $26.17. 5,340,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 18,869,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKLO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,929,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oklo by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,154 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $19,753,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,661,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $19,285,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

