Ondas (ONDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.00. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,359 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $27,553.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,621.77. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

