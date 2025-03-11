Oracle’s (ORCL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.92.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.61. 14,689,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,878,247. The stock has a market cap of $398.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,003,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,332,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after purchasing an additional 619,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

