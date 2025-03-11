Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,704 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,431,000 after purchasing an additional 655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 402.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

