Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Buys 386 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $417,000.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.26.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.