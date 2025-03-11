Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $10.09 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 4.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,919,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 261.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 560,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 405,527 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,427 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,119,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

