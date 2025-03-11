Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 362,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,830,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $60.64.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

