Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,382 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,791,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,649,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,138,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,236,000 after buying an additional 1,392,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

