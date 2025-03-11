Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vistra by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

