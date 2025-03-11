Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Acquires C$88,365.76 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76.

Rodrigo Sousa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Rodrigo Sousa purchased 248 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,906.24.

Shares of POU opened at C$15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.21.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

