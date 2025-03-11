Parker Investment Management LLC Buys 6,037 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $86,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,549,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,265,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

