Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 10500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Pasofino Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$44.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Greenidge purchased 59,500 shares of Pasofino Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,510.00. Corporate insiders own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

