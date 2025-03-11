Paul Stockton Sells 11,767 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton sold 11,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.73), for a total value of £189,448.70 ($243,914.90).
Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of RAT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,620 ($20.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,509. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,679.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,716.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462 ($18.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,005 ($25.81).
Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 161.60 ($2.08) EPS for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rathbones Group Company Profile
Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.
Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.
