Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

