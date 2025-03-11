Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

