Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 273 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $5,707,786.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,388,138.22. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,955 shares of company stock worth $26,240,628. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $176.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.04 and a one year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.