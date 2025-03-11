Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 135.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after purchasing an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $2,547,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 12.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.13 and a 1-year high of $201.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

