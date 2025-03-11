Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 3260960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.