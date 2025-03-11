Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 3260960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.
Get Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is a support level?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.