PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:GHY opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.54.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
