PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ISD opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $14.49.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.