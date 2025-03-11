PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SDHY opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella acquired 17,000 shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $275,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. This represents a 94.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

