PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SDHY opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $16.97.
