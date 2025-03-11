PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,649. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.
