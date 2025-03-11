PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,649. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. This represents a 94.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

