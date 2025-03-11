PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
SDHY stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
