Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Pfizer, and Amgen are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent shares in companies that develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other health products. They are traded on public exchanges and are influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, research and development outcomes, and market demand for innovative therapies and treatments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $44.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $868.59. 4,816,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $826.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $848.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,097,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. 14,405,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 317.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.81. 9,636,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025,068. The company has a market capitalization of $401.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.55. 6,800,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.63 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,320,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,797,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Shares of AMGN traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average is $299.89. Amgen has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

