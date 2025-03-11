Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Philip Morris International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 76,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 348,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,674,681.94. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,795,295.48. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $159.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.