PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Mar 11th, 2025

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PZC stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

