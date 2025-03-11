PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PCQ opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.